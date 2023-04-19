NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/19/23 AM

After some sunshine, it's back to cooler weather today with showers, sleet, and some thunder. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 40s with breezy east winds off the lake. Periodic rainfall will continue through the day making it an unpleasant Wednesday.

Later overnight, some additional showers and isolated thunderstorms will move through as temperatures remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We get a brief warm up on Thursday with highs rising into the lower to mid 60s, however with the risk for additional showers and thunderstorms. None of the storms will pose a risk for severe weather.

The only concern with the rainfall will be the ongoing river flooding in the Wolf and Menominee River basins. We are seeing the rivers subside from their crests, but with a half inch to possibly over an inch of rain, this could pause the retreating water levels.

Friday will be breezy with some sunny skies especially in the morning under highs in the mid 50s. There could be a pop up rain shower in the afternoon and evening especially west of the Fox Valley.