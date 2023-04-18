NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/18/23 AM

Warmer weather returns today. Highs will rise into the lower to mid 50s under sunny skies and a steady northwest breeze that will subside as the day wears on.

Heading into tonight we will see temperatures dip down into the upper 20s and lower 30s with building cloud cover.

There will be some rainfall that moves in on Wednesday and the chance of rain will continue as we head into the rest of week. Temperatures will only warm into the mid and upper 40s on Wednesday.

A warm front should lift north on Thursday with temperatures rising into the upper 50s and lower 60s but it will be short lived. There is also a chance of some showers and storms in the area with a marginal risk for severe weather downstate.

Temperatures fall back down into the lower 50s on Friday and then drop into the lower and mid 40s on Saturday and Sunday with a chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon.