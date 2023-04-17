NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/17/23 AM

High temperatures will only rise into the upper 30s Monday with breezy northwest winds gusting up to 30-40 mph. Light snow showers will continue into the afternoon and early evening but the majority of the snow accumulation will end by the morning.

High temperatures only rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday through Thursday and dip back down into the mid to upper 40s Friday through Sunday.

Periodic rainfall will return Wednesday and continue into Friday. There's some signs that a few sprinkles could pop up during the weekend. Otherwise, expecting mostly cloudy skies and temperatures running around 15 degrees below normal.

Looking longer range for the rest of the month. It appears this colder below average temperature trend will last for the rest of the month.