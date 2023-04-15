NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/15/23

Say goodbye to the summer weather because we don't have any 70s and 80s in the forecast for possibly the rest of the month as the latest temperature outlooks show cooler than normal conditions for the second half of April.

A few showers and storms will move through tonight into tomorrow morning as a developing area of low pressure moves into Wisconsin. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s tonight with north winds.

Showers and isolated storms will continue into our Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50s and northeast winds around 5-15 mph with gusts near 20.

As the strengthening storm move northeast, cold air will get sucked into the back side of the storm and change rain over to some snow. We have been seeing data projections over 6-10 inches with the highest totals west of I-39. This will occur Sunday night into Monday morning.

There will probably be some light snow accumulations in Northeast Wisconsin Monday morning around a dusting to an inch or two with temperatures only in the upper 30s by the afternoon.

High temperatures only rise into the lower 50s Tuesday through Thursday and dip back down into the mid to upper 40s with some chance of rain showers Wednesday through Saturday