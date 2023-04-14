NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/14/ 23 Morning

How are you liking the June & July weather in the first half of April? Hoping for this to continue? Well unfortunately there is bad news for you. The good news is that we have two more days of 70s and low 80s before things change.

Highs will rise into the upper 70s to lower 80s today with mostly sunny skies and breezy south winds gusting up to 25 mph during the afternoon. In the meantime, over the Central Plains, a develop low pressure system will put an end to this extreme warmth shortly after Saturday.

Talking about Saturday, we have our last day of 70 degree weather with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We will start off with partly cloudy skies, but later in the afternoon and evening, a cold front will move in and bring some rain showers to the area.

Additional rain showers will continue on Sunday as this storm system moves slowly through the Midwest. High temperatures will drop 20 degrees cooler with only lower to mid 50s for highs.

Monday will have possibly some interesting weather, especially in the morning. As the area of low pressure moves northeast, some cold air will wrap around and if enough cold air makes it to the surface, it won't be rain that we see, but rather some snow. The models have been quite aggressive with the amount of snow that would fall over some areas in Wisconsin. Pinpointing the exact spot is still a quest but the northern part of the state certainly has a higher chance of seeing this snow.

Temperatures will remain in the lower to upper 50s for the first half of next week.