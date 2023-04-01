NBC 26 Weather Forecast 4/1/23

Winds do subside tonight as we transition to the next weather system tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s with southeast winds around 5 mph.

Winds pick up from the southeast around 10-20 mph with some light rain showers mainly north of Highway 29. Temperatures rise into the mid 40s.

A brief warm up is expected into the lower 50s Monday with partly cloudy skies.

Another strong spring storm poised to cause another severe weather outbreak in the Midwest and the south is going to move in Tuesday. We will remain on the far northern aspect of this storm with cold rain under temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some snow could mix in over parts of the Northwoods.

A brief warm up into the upper 50s are possible early Wednesday before a cold front moves in. Some light rain showers are possible.