NBC 26 Weather Forecast - 3/7/23 AM

Today looks pretty nice with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday looks dry with highs once again around 40.

Thursday during the daytime looks mostly cloudy and dry with the wind picking up and highs near 40 once again.

Snow moves in later Thursday night into Friday. The latest data is tracking this a little faster and farther south. If this trend continues, that would keep those snow totals down a little. Either way, we’ll still have to shovel, but at this point, this doesn’t look to be one of the biggest systems we’ve seen this winter.

Another weak system moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning that may bring a nuisance snow.