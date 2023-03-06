NBC 26 Weather Forecast - 3/6/23 AM

The heaviest of the snow has moved out, however we’re still going to be dealing with drizzle, rain or even some snow. Most of the accumulating snow now should stay north of Highway 29 with another 1-3” possible there by the time this moves out tonight. Highs today will top out in the upper 30s.

Any precipitation will move out tonight, then we’ll clear out the skies. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Tuesday looks pretty nice with plenty of sun and highs near 40.

Wednesday looks dry with highs once again around 40.

There are several indications that another significant snow event may be on the way for Thursday night into Friday. We’ll keep you updated on how much we could see as we get closer.