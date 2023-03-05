NBC 26 Weather Forecast 3/5/23

Get ready for some snow tonight. A winter weather advisory is in effect across all of Northeast Wisconsin. Moderate to heavy snow will arrive after 8-10 pm across our western counties and after midnight across the far northeast in Door County as well as Menominee Michigan. Accumulations will range around 3-6 inches over the northern half, and 1-3 inches across the southern half.

Most of the snowfall will be done by 8-9 am for areas south of Highway 29. Additional light snow showers will linger north of that through the early afternoon. Some snow will work its way in during the afternoon and evening across the Fox Valley with an additional half inch to an inch possible. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s throughout this event so while the snow is accumulating, it will be a wet and heavy snow that is going to melt and compact as well.

Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be quiet days with highs in the mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday and Friday could be dicey especially Thursday night into Friday where another potential snow storm has its eyes on parts of the Upper Midwest. It's too early to say who will see what, but several models have been pinpointing at seeing more than 6 inches of snow.