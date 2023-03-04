NBC 26 Weather Forecast 3/4/23

A few rain showers that came through our area today will wrap up tonight. As temperatures fall below freezing, some left over moisture will result in any light sprinkle turning over to some flurries. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s tonight under light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning could start off with a sunny sky but that won't last long as we quickly turn our attention to our next weather system expected to arrive later at night. Temperatures during the day will climb to around 40 with east winds picking up around 5-10 mph.

This upcoming storm still have some track differences which is causing issues in determining how much snow will fall from Highway 29 south to Highway 23. North of highway 29, it looks like this will be an all snow event. Some warm air will attempt to assert itself which would result in a changeover from snow to rain during the day Monday. Right now the best chance of seeing more than 3-4 inches of snow will be in the Northwoods and Door County with a lower chance further south. If the storm tracks further south, then several inches of snow will accumulate as far south as Oshkosh.

By Monday morning, more of the precipitation will shift into the northern section of Northeast Wisconsin as a dry slot moves in. Some light snow with an additional minimal amount of accumulation looks likely later in the evening as cooler air wraps in.

Dry weather is currently forecast Tuesday through Thursday. Our next storm to watch for will be Friday into early Saturday morning.