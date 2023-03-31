NBC 26 Weather Forecast: 3/31/23

Today will start off with rainfall. Up north, snow and wintry mix should come to an end.. Rain switches to a mix & then snow late. A few thunderstorms are likely with the threat of heavy rain and possibly some gusty winds.

The SPC has a marginal and slight risk of severe weather SW of Green Bay. Some hail & gusty winds possible.

Highs will range from the 30s north to the 50s/60s south as the warm front sits right across Central Wisconsin.

Storms will produce heavy rain that may produce some flooding, especially in areas with covered storm drains.

Significant snow is possible across the area Saturday AM. Models are showing the potential for 8-12"+ where the heavier snow sets up, mainly north of Highway 29. Along and north of Highway 10 to Highway 29, a dusting to an inch or two is possible.

Strong winds could produce some ice shoves on the east shores of Green Bay & Lake Winnebago by Saturday morning.

Saturday: AM snow & windy! PM sunshine, Temperatures in the mid 30s

Sunday & Monday: Sun & clouds. A shower is possible especially north of Green Bay. High temperatures will rise into the mid 40s.

Another storm system moves in Tuesday evening, on election day. Right now it looks to be another rain storm for most of the area with perhaps a wintry mix north of Highway 29.