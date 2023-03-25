NBC 26 Weather Forecast: Snowstorm Recap

What was supposed to be a brush of snow from a storm that was going to pass south of Northeast Wisconsin, ended up becoming one of the biggest snow storms of the winter season. Snowfall totals along the Fox Valley reached over a foot to a foot and a half with 10+ inch totals from Fond du Lac to Door County.

Tonight, the snow is done and we will dry out and cool off. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s with clearing skies and west winds subsiding around 5-10 mph.

Sunny weather begins our day Sunday but we will see skies thicken with cloud cover as another weak storm complex tracks across the southern park of the state. Some areas could see a few light snow showers.

Quiet weather kicks off the work week but it turns wet later by Thursday or Friday with an upcoming storm system on the way.