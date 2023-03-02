NBC 26 weather forecast - 3/2/23 AM

Breaks of sun return for your Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.

Tonight should be dry with a little clearing for a bit with lows around 20.

Right now, it seems like most of the latest data is keeping the next system for Friday, mainly south of our area. There’s a small chance it may clip our southern counties mainly south of Lake Winnebago, but this is looking more and more unlikely. If you’re heading to the Chicago area, that’s where the heaviest snow is looking to fall. You’ll notice some wind Friday with highs in the upper 30s.

Saturday, a weak disturbance may bring a few afternoon or evening snow showers, but this should be quite minor. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday looks fairly nice with sunshine and highs near 40.

The next chance of significant rain or snow looks to be Monday, but it’s too early to make the exact call on what we’ll see in the area.