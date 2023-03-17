NBC 26 Weather Forecast 3/16/23 Morning

We are on the back side of a strong area of low pressure that brought rainfall to the area yesterday and this morning with some rain and snow showers early in the morning but then we should turn pretty quiet with maybe some flurries or snow showers during the day, but with strong west winds around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, wind chills will drop into the teens.

A few flurries and snow showers will persist into the overnight as temperatures fall into the lower to mid teens with still breezy west winds around 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Temperatures remain in the mid 20s for our Saturday with cloudy skies and a few flurries with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Sunny and warmer weather is back Sunday with highs above freezing in the lower to mid 30s.

We do transition into the next work week with even warmer weather as temperatures rise into the lower to upper 40s with some rainfall returning by the middle of the week.