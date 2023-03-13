NBC 26 Weather Forecast 3/12/23

Snow begins to wind down tonight as some heavy snow already reaching over a foot in some areas begins to move south. Snowfall accumulations range over a foot for areas north of Highway 10.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisories are in effect until the morning Monday. Winds will begin to pick up out of the northeast overnight which may cause some blowing and drifting as the snow turns slightly more fluffy with temperatures falling into the 20s.

Temperatures Monday rise only into the upper 20s and lower 30s with a breezy northly wind under mostly cloudy skies.

The sunshine should come back on Tuesday with temperatures back in the lower 30s.

We start to melt the snow on Wednesday through Thursday with highs in the lower 40s but we are tracking some rainfall Thursday night into Friday.

Friday is St. Patrick's Day and right now, we could see some wintry mix depending on how this next storm tracks. More details will come as we get closer to the day.