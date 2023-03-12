NBC 26 Weather Forecast 3/11/23

A winter weather advisory is in effect tonight through Monday morning for a long duration snowfall across all of Northeast Wisconsin.

Snow will move in tonight with a dusting to an inch by Sunday morning with temperatures dipping into the mid 20s.

Light to moderate snow will continue through the day Sunday and eventually pick up later in the evening. Accumulations will range around 1-3 inches during the first half of the day and another 2-3 inches during the nightfall into early Monday morning. Temperatures during the day Sunday will rise slightly above freezing which will melt and compress some of the snowfall.

Light accumulation around a dusting to an inch is possible early Monday followed by cloudy and cool weather with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Total accumulations will range around 4-8 inches across the heart of Northeast Wisconsin.

The next weather system to arrive will be Thursday through Friday with rain for most, expect some snow possible in the Northwoods. The details are still being ironed out so stay tuned.