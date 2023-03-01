NBC 26 Weather Forecast - 3/1/23

A quick moving system will be sneaking through the area this afternoon and tonight. This will bring some snow, especially north of Highway 29 where they may end up with a couple inches. Farther south, this could mix in with a few raindrops with mild temperatures topping out in the upper 30s. With the temps dropping into the 20s tonight, we may have some slick spots by Thursday morning.

Any of this activity should be out of here by midnight.

Breaks of sun return for Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.

There’s a much more significant that’s going to be working through the Upper Midwest on Friday. The computer models have this getting close to Wisconsin. Keep an eye on the forecast