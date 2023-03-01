Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - 3/1/23

A quick moving system will be sneaking through the area this afternoon and tonight. This will bring some snow, especially north of Highway 29 where they may end up with a couple inches. Farther south, this could mix in with a few raindrops with mild temperatures topping out in the upper 30s. With the temps dropping into the 20s tonight, we may have some slick spots by Thursday morning.
Posted at 7:18 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 08:18:14-05

Any of this activity should be out of here by midnight.

Breaks of sun return for Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.

There’s a much more significant that’s going to be working through the Upper Midwest on Friday. The computer models have this getting close to Wisconsin. Keep an eye on the forecast

