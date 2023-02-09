NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/9/23 Morning

Today: Snow will be lasting all day as a low pressure tracks to the southeast of our area. The issue with this storm will be temperatures above freezing in the mid-30s throughout the day. This will result in compaction and melting of some snow that falls to the ground. By the time everything freezes up, a couple locations could end up with near 4-5 inches. There will be a sharp cut off north and northwest of the Fox Valley. Winds will be breezy throughout the day gusting to near 25-30 mph. With the wet nature of the snow however, we won't see blowing and drifting.

Tonight: Snow tapers off around 4-7 PM with skies remaining cloudy initially, but eventually clearing out by the morning Friday. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s.

Friday: Highs will only be in the mid 20s, but at least it will be a sunny day. Winds will also subside around 5-10 mph out of the northwest.

Saturday: Highs in the lower 30s with mostly sunny skies

Sunday: Highs in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. The snowfall begins to melt off.

Monday through Wednesday will experience highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. All the snow will be gone besides the snow piles from this snow storm tomorrow.