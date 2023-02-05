NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/5/23 Evening

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the mid teens with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Monday: Temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. There will be some precipitation that moves in later at night. Temperatures will fall near freezing near and north of Highway 29 initially which could result in some minor ice accumulation as well as a dusting of snow before transitioning to rainfall.

Tuesday: Any precipitation will leave the area Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies turning to partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are back in the area with highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Another storm system takes aim at us with possibly a mixture of rain and snow depending on the storm track. Some data suggests a couple inches of snow while others show more of a wintry mix.

Cooler air returns Friday with possibly some flurries in the morning. Temperatures remain around 30 Saturday with sunny skies.

