NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/4/23 Evening

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the lower 20s with a slight chance of flurries in the far Northwoods.

Sunday: Highs climb into the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

Monday: Temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. There will be some precipitation that moves in later at night with mostly rain for the area. Areas in the far Northwoods will have a chance of a wintry mix initially.

Tuesday: Any precipitation will leave the area Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies turning to partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are back in the area with highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Another storm system takes aim at us with possibly a mixture of rain and snow depending on the storm track. Cooler air returns Friday with possibly some flurries.