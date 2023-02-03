NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/3/23 Morning

Today: Temperatures are back in the single digits for highs with wind chills in the morning below zero possibly reaching 20 to 30 below zero. Thankfully this will be the last frigid day for the foreseeable future. A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon. Winds will be a tad breezy in the morning but begin to lighten up in the afternoon and evening.

Later in the evening, some light snow showers may develop in the Northwoods and Door County. If any accumulation develops, it would be under a half inch.

Saturday: We are back in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees with cloudy skies. Some light snow showers are possible late at night as a weak system moves in mainly in the Northwoods.

Sunday: Cloudy skies will stick around during the day with temperatures will rise into the lower 30s. A few flurries are possible.

Monday & Tuesday: Temperatures rise into the upper 30s, possibly some lower 40s. Light rain showers will move in late in the evening Monday and could carry over into early Tuesday morning.

Wednesday & Thursday: There are some signs of some snowfall possibly tracking through somewhere in the area during this time, exactly where this system tracks and how much of any snow would accumulate remain a question. Highs temperatures during both days are expected to be in the mid and upper 30s.

