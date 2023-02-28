Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/28/23 AM

Sunshine returns with some melting for your Tuesday. Highs will top out in the upper 30s. Chances of a few snow showers return with some minor accumulation possible by morning.
Posted at 6:38 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 07:38:18-05

A quick moving system will be moving through on Wednesday. There still are questions as to how much snow may fall with this. It will be nothing like what we have been seeing, but there is the potential of some snow accumulation. This could mix in with a few raindrops with mild temperatures topping out in the upper 30s.

Any of this activity should be out of here by Wednesday night.

Partly cloudy skies return for Thursday.

