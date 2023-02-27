NBC 26 Weather Forecast - 2/27/23

Today, a messy system will be moving through with a mixture of snow, sleet, some freezing rain and rain. The farther you live to the north, the more snow will fall with this. Along and south of Highway 29, only 1-3” of snow may fall by the end of this as we mix in some sleet and freezing rain at times. Any freezing rain accumulation shouldn’t be too heavy with maybe 0.1-0.2” of ice that actually may melt a little with temperatures trying to sneak above freezing during the day. North of Highway 29,, more of this will be falling as snow where 3-6” look to fall, with possibly over 6” for parts of northern Oconto and Marinette counties. Highs today will hover either side of the freezing mark. This precipitation will taper off quickly through the evening.

Sunshine returns with some melting for Tuesday. Highs will top out in the upper 30s.

Chances of a few snow showers return Tuesday night.

Those chances of snow or a few rain showers continue on Wednesday with highs around 40°.