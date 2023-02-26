NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/26/23

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in place from 6 am to 6 pm Monday. A band of freezing rain sleet and snow will develop across the central part of the viewing area Monday morning and continue into the early afternoon. North of Highway 29, it will be mainly snow that falls from this storm with accumulations approaching a half foot. Ice accumulations will range from under a tenth of an inch to nearly two tenths of an inch.

The storm departs by Monday night with quiet weather returning on Tuesday. Skies will turn mostly sunny and temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 30s.

Another round of light snow will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday with some minor accumulations possible.

After this system, our forecast does not call for any additional storms for the rest of the week. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s for the rest of the week, but will rebound above freezing by the weekend.