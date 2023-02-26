NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/25/23

Temperatures fall into the lower teens tonight with mostly clear skies and a light southwest breeze around 5-15 mph.

The sunny weekend continues for our Sunday as temperatures warm into the lower 30s and light west winds shifting to the southeast by the evening.

A strong storm currently impacting California will move into Wisconsin Monday morning. We are concerned for sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain with this storm. At the moment, winter storm watches are in effect for areas west and northwest of the Fox Valley.

We are seeing two kinds of scenarios play out with the storm tracking further south or further north. In terms of who will see ice and who will see snow, it is too early to tell, but if the storm does track further south, we will be seeing those watches expand further east and south as well.

This storm should exit by Monday night with clearing skies and sunny weather returning Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Another slight chance of snow or a wintry mix arrives Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.