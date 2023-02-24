NBC 26 Weather Forecast - 2/24/23 AM

Today will be quiet, but it will be colder with highs in the upper teens to around 20.

A round of snow showers will get here later tonight, though you will only have to shovel around an inch of powdery snow. Overnight lows will be in the low teens.

The weekend looks really nice with the sun coming back on Saturday and highs in the low 30s.

The pick day of the weekend looks to be Sunday with a lot of sun and highs in the upper 30s.

Monday, a messy system looks to head our way with a mix of rain, sleet and snow and even freezing rain. The track will be key on who sees how much snow, and who sees a wintry mix.

After that system moves through, mild weather will continue next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 40.