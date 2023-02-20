NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/20/23 AM

Besides a minor system mainly tonight, things will be quiet until a major winter 1-2 punch starts affecting the area Tuesday night all the way through Thursday.

Your Monday has clouds on the increase with a slight chance of a light wintry mix this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. That chance of a wintry mix continues tonight with a better chance of some light snow to the north. Any accumulation north tonight should only be 1-2”. It will be windy as well.

Tuesday will be deceiving before the storm with sunshine during the day and highs around 30.

Phase 1 of this major winter storm starts Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Snow will start to roll into the area with what looks to be about 2-4” during this timeframe before kind of a lull on Wednesday during the day. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 30s with the wind picking up.

Phase 2 of this storm will be the big punch starting Wednesday night into the daytime Thursday. Snow will start to pick back up and become heavy at times. This may start mixing in with some sleet as you head to the southern Fox Valley which may cut down snow totals. Not only will most of us see a lot of snow, it will be very windy as well, blowing and drifting that snow.

That Wednesday night-Thursday daytime timeline will probably we the worst of the snow and wind and should be the time to be very careful if you’re traveling.

The track and strength of this storm could affect snow amounts, so keep checking back to the forecast.