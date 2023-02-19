NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/18/23 PM

Temperatures fall into the upper 20s tonight with mostly cloudy skies.

We continues well above average for our Sunday as temperatures rise into the lower 40s under mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

The week ahead next week looks to be quite active regarding the potential for snowfall.

Monday night, we will see our first chance of snow as a clipper scrapes across northern Wisconsin. A dusting to an inch or two is possible with the best chance further in the Northwoods.

Tuesday night, another chance of snow returns to the area after high temperatures in the lower 30s.

This Tuesday night through Thursday night time frame will be watched very closely because for the last few days, we have been seeing models showing high snowfall totals across the Northern half of Wisconsin which does include most of the NBC 26 viewing area. Latest snowfall amount are starting to trend slightly lighter than just 48 hours ago, but the potential for a half foot to a foot of snow still does exist with over a foot not out of the question by the time this system wraps up Thursday night.

Another clipper returns Friday with another slight chance of some snow showers.