NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/17/23 PM

Posted at 2:19 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 15:19:52-05

Tonight: Temperatures drop into the lower 20s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies to mostly sunny weather with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures around 40.

Monday: A weak clipper moves into the area late in the evening. This could bring some minor snowfall accumulation around 1 or 2 inches especially for areas along and north of Highway 29.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday & Thursday: We are still receiving signals of a very strong winter storm system that is forecast to affect a lot of the Upper Midwest. While we are seeing consistency across all three global models, we are still 5 days away, and so far this winter, time and time again, something that is shown near a week out as something very concerning, ends up being a storm of much weaker proportions. While it may be exciting for the snow lovers, I won't get my hopes up until at least Monday afternoon. Until then, just monitoring for consistency is what we can do.

