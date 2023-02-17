Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/17/23 AM

The snow is done and now we'll have plenty of sun for your Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20s today with 40s on tap for the weekend.
The snow has left the area and now we’ll have plenty of sun for the rest of your Friday. Highs will be close to what the should be at this time of year, with temperatures in the upper 20s by the afternoon.

Winds will pick up tonight out of the southwest which will start to usher in some milder air. Overnight lows will be around 20.

Saturday will be mild with some passing clouds. Highs will be around 40.

More melting will continue on Sunday with similar highs in near 40.

A more significant system may impact the area next Wednesday or Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on that one.

