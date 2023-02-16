NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/16/23 PM

Tonight: Snowfall winds down with accumulations around 1-2 inches in the Fox Valley and 3-5 inches further southeast. Temperatures will fall into the lower teens with northwest winds.

Friday: Highs are close to 30 with sunny weather back in the area. Winds do shift to the southwest as well which will warm us this upcoming weekend.

Saturday: Temperatures will approach 40 degrees under sunny skies.

Sunday: Skies will cloud up with a weak system passing to the north of us. Temperatures should still manage to reach the lower 40s.

Monday: Temperatures cool off a bit back into the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Later at night, some light snow or a wintry mix may brush areas north of Highway 29.

Later next week we have another potential storm system to monitor. At this moment, the data is suggesting a combination of a wintry mix and snow.