NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/16/23 AM

Areas of snow will be rolling through parts of the NBC 26 viewing area Thursday, especially the farther south and east you live. This snow will pick up during the daytime hours and taper off through the evening. Green Bay and Appleton may only end up with 1" of snow, where parts of Manitowoc County could have 3-5" with some enhancement with the wind coming off of Lake Michigan. North and west, you'll see little to no snow at all.

Friday, the sunshine is back with near-average highs in the upper 20s.

The weekend will be mild and mainly dry with high temperatures once again into the 40s.

The 40s continue into next week as well.

