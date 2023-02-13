NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/13/23

Tonight: Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight with south winds at 5-10 mph under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday: We will rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s with southeast winds around 5-15 mph. Rain will move in the afternoon and continue into the overnight.

Wednesday: Rain will end by noon with rainfall totals around a quarter to half inch. Winds shift out of the west at 10-20 mph.

Thursday: A cold front moves through during the predawn hours dropping temperatures below freezing. We are monitoring a potential snow storm but the track and the strength of this low pressure still is up in the air. Some data suggests just a light dusting to two inches while other data projects over six inches of snow.

Friday: Sunny but chilly weather welcomes us as we wrap the work week with temperatures in the mid 20s.

The chill will end this weekend as highs are back in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.