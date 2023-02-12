NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/12/23

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the mid 20s with mostly clear skies and southwest winds at 5-10 mph

Monday: Highs are back in the lower to mid 40s with west winds at 5-15 mph under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Your Valentines Day kicks off with partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by rainfall after 2-3 pm. We will see the heaviest of the rain during the late afternoon into the late evening. Temperatures will be very mild in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Rain showers come to an end in the morning. Rainfall totals will range from a quarter to half inch. Some clearing in the clouds are possible Tuesday afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid 40s.

Thursday: A push of cold air moves in with temperatures falling into the upper 20s by the afternoon. We are showing some signals of a snow storm to affect somewhere in Wisconsin. Latest trends have shifted the heaviest snowfall from Northwest Wisconsin to East Central Wisconsin. The trends are showing a weaker and further southern track storm. If this trend continues, it might be possible that we don't see any snow Thursday.

Friday: High temperatures are back around 32 with mostly sunny skies.