NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/11/23

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the lower 20s tonight with calming winds and clear skies.

Sunday: High temperatures are back in the 40s with light southwest winds. and mostly sunny skies once again.

Monday: Highs remain in the lower to mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: An area of low pressure will bring rain to the area at night, but initially in the first half of the day, we will be dry with a sunny start. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 40s. Rain moves in later at night and continues into on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Rain showers exit the area sometime in the morning with clearing skies later in the afternoon. Highs will once again be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: We have a winter storm potential depending on the track of the storm. Right now there is a capability of a wintry mix as well as heavy snow somewhere in Wisconsin.