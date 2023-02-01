NBC 26 Weather Forecast 2/1/23 Morning

Today: Temperatures will rise into the upper teens and lower 20s today with light southwest winds. Wind chills will remain in the single digits. Skies will build in clouds throughout the day.

Thursday: A cold front will move in during the morning. Along the front, some flurries or a light snow shower may accompany it. It will be a cloudy start to the day but once the front passes, skies will turn sunny by the afternoon with breezy northwest winds building between 10-20 mph.

Friday: Temperatures are back in the single digits for highs with wind chills in the morning below zero. Thankfully this will be the last frigid day for the foreseeable future.

Saturday: We are back in the upper 20s with cloudy skies. Some light snow showers are possible late at night

Sunday: Cloudy skies will stick around during the day with possibly some light snow showers in the early morning. Temperatures will rise into the lower 30s.

Monday & Tuesday: Temperatures rise into the upper 30s, possibly some lower 40s. Light rain showers will move in late in the evening Monday and could carry over into early Tuesday morning.

