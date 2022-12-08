NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/8/22 PM

Winter weather advisories are in effect for Marquette and Green Lake Counties. A decaying area of low pressure will bring an area of snowfall to parts of the area overnight into the first half of our Friday. Accumulations could reach 2-4 inches in the hardest hit areas. Temperatures will hover near or slightly above freezing and that will cause a small possibility of a wintry mix. A light glaze of ice is also possible. Winds will shift out of the northeast at 5-10 mph tonight.

Winds turn more breezy Friday with highs in the mid 30s. Snowfall will taper off to flurries by the end of the afternoon or early evening.

On Saturday, we will have another weak low pressure that will be decaying as well. Some snow showers or a wintry mix are once again possible as highs rise into the mid 30s. As our temperatures fall in the evening, conditions will become better for us to see some accumulation. Some of the models are showing a dusting to an inch or two.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. Our next chance of wintry weather will be Wednesday.