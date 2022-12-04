NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/4/22 PM

Temperatures fall into the upper 20s tonight with skies turning cloudy with southwest winds around 5-10 mph.

A cold front will begin to move in Monday morning and some light snow showers will develop across parts of our area. A light dusting under an inch could occur on grass and elevated surfaces, however, temperatures will be rising into the mid 30s by the mid morning, so any accumulation will be hard to come by.

Monday night, temperatures fall into the lower 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday should see more sunshine with highs around the mid 30s.