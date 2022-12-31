NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/31/22 PM

A wintry mix will end our weather for 2022 with a warm front lifting north. Some sleet, snow, and freezing drizzle are all possible so be careful on any untreated roadways or surfaces tonight. Accumulation will be minimal under a half inch.

With the warm front passed to the north by Sunday morning, get ready for a nice mild start to 2023. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s under light southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph, eventually turning straight west by the evening under mostly cloudy skies.

Our next storm system we will need to keep a close eye on will be early next week.

Monday should see cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 30s. Later Monday night, a warm front will move north and bring some wintry precipitation to our area, especially in the Northwoods. At the moment areas mainly south of Highway 29 should see rainfall with some snow on the back side, but north of that, a mix of rain and freezing rain could cause some ice accumulation. Small shifts in the track will make big implications to who see's what in our area.

By Wednesday morning, cold air wrap around the back end of the system, and we will see some light snow showers as temperatures call into the lower 20s.