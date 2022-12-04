NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/3/22 PM

It was a cold day to start off the first weekend of meteorological winter. Temperatures were only in the lower 20s this afternoon with wind chills in the single digits.

Temperatures fall into the upper teens tonight with southwest winds and clear skies.

A sunny day continues for our Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s as southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts around 30 possible.

A weak disturbance moves in early Monday morning which could bring some light snowfall to our area, a dusting to an inch and a half or so is certainly possible.

Temperatures do rise into the mid to upper 30s Monday so some of this morning snow will melt off.