NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/29/22 PM

Temperatures will remain mild tonight as a cold front moves in. Some light rain showers are expected along the front. Rainfall amounts should only add up to under a tenth of an inch.

Friday will see temperatures fall through the afternoon, eventually reaching the 20s by the early evening. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the west around 10 to 15 mph. The sunshine may break in the afternoon as well with high pressure arriving.

Saturday starts off sunny, but then the cloudy skies build in quickly in the evening. There are some signs that a weak clipper will bring some light snow showers to the area late at night and could coat the ground with a dusting to an inch. By Sunday morning, the clipper will be out of our area as temperatures warm back into the upper 30s.

Next week a strong storm system will push into the Midwest and at this moment, we are going to be on the warm side of the storm with highs approaching 50 while Minnesota sees accumulating snowfall.