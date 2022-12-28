NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/28/22 PM

It was nice to see temperatures rise into the upper 30s today to help clean that caked snow on the side streets. Today will be one of many days with above freezing temperatures which was the first time since December 15th.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s tonight with mostly cloudy skies.

Some scattered rain showers will move in later in the day on our Thursday as temperatures rise into the lower to mid 40s. This would be the warmest temperatures since the beginning of the month.

After the cold front moves through, temperatures will fall into the mid 30s for Friday.

The New Year's weekend looks comfortable with highs in the mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies.