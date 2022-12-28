NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/27/22 PM

Any small risk for wintry mix or light snowfall in the far Northwoods this evening will end tonight while we see mostly cloudy weather persist as temperatures gradually warm overnight.

Temperatures should rise above freezing Wednesday which will start to melt the snowpack. It will be slightly breezy with southwest winds around 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Later Wednesday night, there will be a small chance of some light rain showers.

There is a better chance of some rain showers on Thursday as a new low pressure moves north from the Southern Plains. Rainfall amounts should not be significant with totals around a tenth of an inch at the moment currently forecast.