NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/26/22 PM

Temperatures fall into the single digits above or below zero tonight with mostly cloudy skies.

It will get windy for our Tuesday with southwest gusts up to 30 mph. We could see a wintry mix in the far Northwoods in the afternoon and evening. Some light snow as well as freezing drizzle could accumulate from a trace to as much as a tenth of an inch. This would result in slick spots on untreated roadways. Afternoon high temperatures should warm into the lower 20s.

On and off chances of rain and wintry mix will stick around as we wrap up the year and head into 2023. With this however, temperatures will warm above average into the mid 30s through the lower 40s.