NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/22/22 AM

Steady snowfall from last night into this morning has dumped several inches with the highest totals west of the Fox Valley.

We will have a small lull later this morning with some light snow showers as the next area of low pressure begins to shift up to the north into Michigan. Snow should pick up in intensity once again by the early afternoon.

As we head into the evening, winds will begin to pick up from the north and northwest with more snow on the way. Winds could gust up to 50 mph and that would result with snow falling, possible blizzard conditions.

Gusty winds will continue into our Friday with wind chills possibly between -20 to -30 with snow coming to an end sometime by the evening. Snowfall totals should be around 6-9 inches areawide. Some areas could see locally higher totals if snow showers stick around along lakeshore. This would result in locally higher totals around a foot.

Christmas weekend looks dry and cold with temperatures in the low teens with wind chills well below zero.

