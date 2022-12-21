NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/21/22 AM

A quiet start to our Wednesday will not be the same at the end of the day. We have a winter weather advisory for the first part of this upcoming storm and a winter storm watch for the second half.

We will see snow move in from the west and northwest later tonight ahead of the main storm complex. Snowfall accumulations around 1-4 inches will fall with the highest totals northwest of the Fox Valley. Winds will be relatively light around 5-10 mph from the east and southeast.

By Thursday morning, we will have a small lull with some light snow showers as the next area of low pressure begins to shift up to the north into Michigan. During this time, winds will begin to pick up from the north and northwest with more snow on the way. Winds could gust up to 50 mph and that would result with snow falling, possible blizzard conditions.

Gusty winds will continue into our Friday with snow coming to an end, snowfall totals should be around 7-11 inches areawide. Some areas could see locally higher totals.

Christmas weekend looks dry and cold with temperatures in the low teens with wind chills possibly near zero.