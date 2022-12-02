NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/2/22 AM

A warm front from an area of low pressure just to the west of us will give a brief and short warm up today. Temperatures should climb into the lower to mid 40s with breezy south winds gusting to 30 mph at times. This will create wind chill values in the lower to mid 30s, certainly not as terrible as the other day.

A cold front arrive late tonight with a chance of some light rain or snow showers. If any snow does stick, it would be a dusting, very minimal. It is behind the cold front that we will all notice by Saturday morning. Strong northwest winds will surge more cold air to the region with wind chills back around zero as we wake up to the first weekend of meteorological winter, seems fitting.

Highs will climb into the lower 20s with mostly sunny skies Saturday but with northwest winds gusting to 40 mph, wind chills will remain close to zero at times.

A slight improvement arrives Sunday as temperatures rise into the mid 30s and once again on Monday before another cold front sets in, and provides another slight chance of a wintry mix.