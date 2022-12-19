NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/19/22 PM

Light snowfall moves into the area tonight with around 1 to 2 inches of accumulation across most of Northeast Wisconsin. There will be some areas that could see slightly lesser amounts around a half inch to an inch by the lakeshore.

Temperatures will rise into the lower 20s tonight, but then drop quickly throughout the day Tuesday as colder Canadian air moves in behind the departing low pressure. Wind chills could get down near zero by the afternoon. Skies should turn mostly sunny by the afternoon as well with a brief return of high pressure to the area.

We will have a quiet start to our day Wednesday as our next weather system approaches from the west. Light snowfall will move into areas mainly northwest of the Fox Valley at night with a couples inches of accumulation. This is the first round of snow that will arrive into our area.

Thursday afternoon into Friday, this strengthening low pressure will ramp up strong winds and heavy snowfall across all of our viewing area. We have the potential to see many areas near or exceeding a foot of snowfall coupled with gusty winds approaching or exceeding 50 mph by Friday morning resulting in near whiteout conditions due to the light consistency of the snow.

As the storm exits on Christmas Eve, temperatures will drop into the single digits and the lower teens.