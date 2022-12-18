NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/18/22

Temperatures will fall into the single digits tonight with west winds around 5-10 mph. Skies should clear a bit which should allow our temperatures to fall.

Monday should start off with a sun and cloudy mix but later in the afternoon, skies will turn cloudy. This is ahead of our next weather system which will bring around an inch of snow to the area.

Snow showers should arrive by 9-10 pm Monday night with the Packers game entering the 4th quarter. Snow should let up by 3-5 am Tuesday.

The day on Tuesday will be dry and quiet with some sunshine perhaps with temperatures in the upper 20s in the morning, with falling temperatures into the teens by the evening.

Light snowfall makes its way into the area once again Wednesday evening with snowfall Thursday and Friday. We do have a threat for another winter storm, but it is all dependent on the track of this strong low pressure. At this time, the track is showing heavy snow in Northern Illinois into Southern Wisconsin with moderate snowfall in Northeast Wisconsin.

Chilly weather arrives for the Christmas weekend as highs struggle to get into the teens.