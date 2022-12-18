NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/17/22 PM

Temperatures fall into the upper teens tonight with west winds at 5 to 15 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies with some flurries.

Sunday, highs will climb into the lower 20s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with a west breeze at 10-20 mph.

Monday high temperatures will once again remain in the lower 20s. Later at night after 8 PM, light snowfall from a weak area of low pressure will arrive from the west. This will bring some minor accumulation to the area with a around an inch by daybreak Tuesday.

The rest of Tuesday will remain dry as well as Wednesday.

The next weather system we will need to keep an eye on will be on Thursday and Friday where some models have been hinting at a strong snow storm to affect parts of the Midwest. It is too early to get specific information at this time, but it is certainly something to watch.

Regardless of any snowfall this week, the snow we currently have on the ground is here to stay so a white Christmas is looking very likely.